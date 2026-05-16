Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 124.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 62687.31 croreNet profit of Tata Steel rose 124.92% to Rs 2925.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1300.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 62687.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55706.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 215.56% to Rs 10793.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3420.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 230293.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 216840.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62687.3155706.99 13 230293.47216840.35 6 OPM %15.6811.77 -14.9211.67 - PBDT8418.825308.27 59 28955.6619688.84 47 PBT5150.422588.30 99 17001.159267.51 83 NP2925.741300.81 125 10793.873420.51 216
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST