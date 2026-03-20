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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel gains on launch of scrap-based electric arc furnace

Tata Steel gains on launch of scrap-based electric arc furnace

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Steel gained 3.75% to Rs 197.70 after the company inaugurated its first scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility in India at Ludhiana, marking a significant step in its sustainability roadmap.

The plant, built with an investment of around Rs 3,200 crore, has a capacity of 0.75 million tonnes per annum and is designed to achieve carbon emissions of less than 0.3 tonne per tonne of steel. The facility will use 100% steel scrap as raw material and is expected to operate with nearly 50% renewable energy.

The new unit will produce construction-grade steel rebar under the Tata Tiscon brand, strengthening the companys presence in the construction segment.

 

The development aligns with Tata Steels long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, while also supporting its broader strategy of adopting low-carbon and circular economy-driven technologies.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

The company reported a sharp 723.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2688.70 crore on 6.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 56,646.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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