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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel invests USD 180 million in T Steel Holdings

Tata Steel invests USD 180 million in T Steel Holdings

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
Tata Steel has acquired 178,57,14,286 equity shares of face value USD 0.1008 each aggregating to USD 180 million (Rs 1,680.27 crore) in T Steel Holdings (TSHP), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company. Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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