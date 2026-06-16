Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 194.58, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.51% in last one year as compared to a 3.68% slide in NIFTY and a 39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 194.58, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23939.7. The Sensex is at 76703.64, up 0.58%.Tata Steel Ltd has eased around 7.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13083.85, down 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 344.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 196, down 1.05% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 27.51% in last one year as compared to a 3.68% slide in NIFTY and a 39% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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