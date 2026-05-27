Tata Steel Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.82, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% drop in NIFTY and a 48.48% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.82, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Tata Steel Ltd has dropped around 0.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13492.55, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 276.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 304.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 212.56, up 2.14% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 33.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% drop in NIFTY and a 48.48% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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