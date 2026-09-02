Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.87, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 35.55% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.87, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 23871.2. The Sensex is at 76450.83, down 0.64%.Tata Steel Ltd has lost around 4.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13189.85, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 263.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 184.1, up 0.03% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 8.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 35.55% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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