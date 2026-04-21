Tata Steel partners with SMS Group to transition to low-carbon steelmaking

Tata Steel has entered into definitive agreements with Paul Wurth, S.A (Luxembourg), part of the SMS Group GmbH, for implementation of the world's first EASyMelt (electrically assisted syngas smelter) technology. Tata Steel intends to proceed with the first industrial demonstration of this technology in the 'E' Blast Furnace (649 m3) at its Jamshedpur Works, in a phased manner. The project aims to cut CO2 emissions by more than 50 percent compared to the blast furnace's baseline operation.

T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: The transition to low-carbon steelmaking will be shaped by our ability to reimagine and transform existing production ecosystems. At Tata Steel, we are advancing this shift through a focused blend of technology, innovation, and strong partnerships. Our collaboration with SMS Group marks a significant milestone, accelerating our journey towards achieving net zero."

Tata Steel Limited and SMS Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding in June 2023, to collaborate on decarbonising the ironmaking process. Following a successful front-end loading study, Tata Steel has decided to move forward with the project in a phased manner.

This initiative represents a key milestone in Tata Steel's journey towards achieving net zero emissions by 2045, one of the most ambitious climate targets adopted by any major steel producer globally. Tata Steel and SMS Group-Paul Wurth will jointly work towards the implementation and development of the EASyMelt technology.