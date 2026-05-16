Tata Steel Q4 PAT soars 125% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr

Tata Steel reported 124.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,925.74 crore on 12.53% jump in income from operations to Rs 62,687.31 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax soared 98.99% to Rs 5,150.42 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2,588.30 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 340.05 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 9,953 crore, up 47.19% compared with Rs 6,762 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The crude steel production increased 10.47% to 8.23 million tonnes in Q4 FY26 compared with 7.45 million tonnes in Q4 FY25. Deliveries rose 4.68% to 8.72 million tonnes in Q4 FY26 comapred with 8.33 million tonnes in Q4 FY25.

India revenues were Rs 38,654 crore and EBITDA was Rs 9,841 crore, which translates to a margin of 25%. Crude steel production was up 14% YoY to 6.22 million tons and deliveries rose 10.54% YoY to 6.19 million tons.

Netherlands revenues were euro 1,605 million and EBITDA was euro 58 million. Liquid steel production was 1.63 million tons and deliveries were 1.70 million tons. UK revenues were euro 470 million and EBITDA loss stood at euro 48 million. Deliveries stood at 0.52 million tons and were impacted by subdued demand dynamics.

On full year basis the companys consolidated net profit surged 215.56% to Rs 10,793.87 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 3,420.51 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.2% to Rs 2,30,293.47 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2,16,840.35 crore in FY25.

The companys wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) continues to be deeply engaged with the local regulatory bodies on addressing the issues related to the IJmuiden operating site. Based on the local Environment Agencys measurements of exceedances of emissions of substances versus certain prescribed limits, TSN has received multiple notices alleging noncompliance and has paid more than euro 20 million of penalties in FY2026 in relation to the coke and gas plants. Tata Steel Netherlands said several issues are difficult to address within the regulators timeline due to the 4050-year-old design of the coke ovens.

The Environment Agency and the local Province have also on 23rd April issued a letter to Tata Steel Netherlands indicating their intention to revoke operating permits and trigger an early closure of the coke and gas plants. The company said it has submitted a timeline for a safe and controlled shutdown process and is also exploring legal options. However, pending assurance on a feasible timeline, the financial statements of Tata Steel Netherlands have been prepared taking into account a material uncertainty to going concern in discussion with its auditors. The company is also in discussions with regulators over stricter Dutch standards for steel slag disposal, which it said now exceed EU norms and may become operationally unfeasible.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer & managing director, said, FY2026 was characterised by elevated geoeconomic uncertainty, with supply-chain and tariff-led trade disruptions impacting global steel markets. Against this backdrop, our sustained focus on operational discipline and cost transformation continued to deliver performance across our global businesses.

Tata Steel India reported best ever deliveries of around 22.5 million tons. This volume growth was supplemented by an expanding downstream portfolio across Tubes, Tinplate, Colors & Wires, in line with our strategy of strengthening our leadership position across chosen high value segments. Kalinganagars continuous annealing and galvanising lines secured customer approvals at a record pace, consolidating our position as a preferred supplier to the automotive industry.

Our branded business continues to scale, with Tata Tiscon now reaching approximately 97% of districts across India. Our e-commerce platforms, Aashiyana and DigECA, recorded annual gross merchandise value of Rs 8,495 crore, up 137% YoY. Volumes to the engineering segment were also best ever, supported by enhanced presence in oil & gas and shipbuilding.

We recently commissioned a 0.75 MTPA scrap based Electric Arc Furnace at Ludhiana and continue to invest in Indias growth, including the proposed 4.8 MTPA expansion at NINL. In the UK, the changes to import quotas announced in March 2026 are expected to bring greater balance to a market where demand conditions continue to be cause for concern.

In Europe, while import safeguards and roll out of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism from 1st January has improved pricing conditions, Tata Steel Netherlands faces a challenging regulatory environment. We remain committed to working constructively with the regulators to find a feasible and sustainable path forward. In the last quarter, developments in West Asia began to exert pressure on supply chains and input costs, and these pressures are continuing into FY2027. We are pursuing calibrated actions to mitigate risks in this regard.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY2025-26. The record date has been fixed as Friday, 12 June 2026. The dividend will be paid on and from Monday, 6 July 2026.

Further, the company executed share purchase agreement with IQ Martrade Holding Und Management GmbH (IQ) and TM International Logistics (TMILL) to acquire 41,40,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each (23% equity stake), in TMILL, from IQ for a consideration of Rs 335 crore.

TMILL is a 51:26:23 joint venture company between Tata Steel, NYK Holding Europe B.V (NYK) and IQ Martrade Holding Und Management GmbH (IQ), respectively.

On completion of the above transaction, the Joint Venture Agreement dated July 26, 2001, between the company and IQ, and the Deed of Adherence dated November 26, 2009, amongst the company, TMILL, NYK, and IQ will be terminated and the company will hold 74% equity shares in TMILL and NYK will hold 26% equity shares in TMILL.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

The scrip declined 1.97% to end at Rs 216.80 on the BSE.

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