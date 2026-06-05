Tata Steel slides amid reports of fire at Port Talbot Facility

Tata Steel fell 1.88% to Rs 206.60 on media reports indicated that a fire broke out at the company's Port Talbot plant in the UK on Wednesday night, leading to a temporary suspension of operations in a section of the facility.

According to media reports, the fire erupted at around 8:00 p.m. local time on one of the steelworks' processing lines, sending thick black smoke into the surrounding area. All employees were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters continued efforts on Thursday to fully extinguish the blaze.

Media reports further stated that the incident was not related to the demolition of an empty gas holder, which took place earlier on Wednesday evening.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

The steelmaker reported a 124.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,925.74 crore on 12.53% jump in income from operations to Rs 62,687.31 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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