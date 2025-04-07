Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

Tata Steel slumps as production slides 3% QoQ to 5.51 MT in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Tata Steel tumbled 7.69% to Rs 129.05 after the company's India crude steel production stood at 5.51 million tons (MT) in Q4 FY25, down 3.16%, compared with 5.69 MT in Q3 FY25.

The companys crude steel production in India was impacted by relining work at the G blast furnace in Jamshedpur. However, on a year-on-year basis, it grew 2%.

For the full financial year FY25, Indian operations produced 21.8 mt of crude steel, a 5% rise from FY24, supported by the commissioning of the countrys largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar and improved output at Neelachal Ispat Nigam.

Tata Steel India deliveries rose 5.86% QoQ to 5.6 million tons (MT) in Q4 FY25, aided by higher growth in domestic deliveries of around 9% QoQ. Full-year deliveries also touched an all-time high of 20.94 mt, up 5% from FY24.

 

Segment-wise, Tata Steels Automotive & Special Products vertical saw 10% QoQ growth in Q4, while branded products & retail deliveries rose 7% YoY for FY25 to 7 MT, led by Tata Tiscon, Tata Astrum, and Tata Steelium.

Also Read

Bharat Petroleum, BPCL

Govt increases excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹2 per litre: Reports

Range Rover, JLR

JLR reports 1.1% sales growth in Q4, achieves net debt zero in FY25

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 registration begins today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Bear market, Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 2,200 pts to 73,200 on tariff tumult; VIX soars 65%

Vijay Mallya

Indian banks recovered over Rs 14k cr, twice he owed, claims Vijay Mallya

Industrial Products & Projects grew 14% sequentially in Q4. Meanwhile, revenues from its e-commerce platform, Tata Steel Aashiyana, surged 60% YoY to Rs 3,550 crore, aided by enhanced reach as well as strategic initiatives to enhance consumer experience.

In Europe, Tata Steel Netherlands saw FY25 production and deliveries increase to 6.7 mt and 6.2 mt respectively, as operations normalized post the relining of blast furnace #6. However, UK operations remained subdued with blast furnace closures since Q2FY25. UK deliveries dropped to 2.5 mt in FY25.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

Tata Steel reported a 43.41% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 295.49 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 522.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.01% YoY to Rs 53,648.30 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Tata Steel declined sharply today as global trade uncertainties and growth concerns dampened investor sentiment. The U.S.'s 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, which remains unchanged, is expected to drive up domestic prices and affect global competitiveness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in Mar'25

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon