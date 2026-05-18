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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies bags Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year award

Tata Technologies bags Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year award

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

In the category of End-to-End Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles

Tata Technologies has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in the End-to-End Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles category. The recognition acknowledges Tata Technologies' leadership in delivering integrated, scalable and production-ready autonomous and ADAS engineering solutions across the mobility value chain.

The Company of the Year recognition reflects Tata Technologies' holistic, full-vehicle, lifecycle-driven engineering model, spanning concept development, system architecture, validation, industrialisation and post-launch support.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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