Tata Technologies bags Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year award
In the category of End-to-End Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles
Tata Technologies has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in the End-to-End Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles category. The recognition acknowledges Tata Technologies' leadership in delivering integrated, scalable and production-ready autonomous and ADAS engineering solutions across the mobility value chain.
The Company of the Year recognition reflects Tata Technologies' holistic, full-vehicle, lifecycle-driven engineering model, spanning concept development, system architecture, validation, industrialisation and post-launch support.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST