Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 6.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 1664.63 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 6.15% to Rs 180.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 1664.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1244.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1664.631244.2916.0716.08298.42263.88251.70232.55180.75170.28

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