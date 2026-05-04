Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 1572.22 croreNet profit of Tata Technologies rose 8.10% to Rs 204.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 1572.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1285.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.26% to Rs 546.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 5505.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5168.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1572.221285.65 22 5505.575168.45 7 OPM %16.0418.16 -15.4918.07 - PBDT273.93289.24 -5 1017.401042.61 -2 PBT227.20258.09 -12 872.45921.40 -5 NP204.17188.87 8 546.59676.95 -19
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:50 PM IST