Tata Technologies rebounds on bargain buying after recent selloff

Tata Technologies surged 6.45% to Rs 713.40 on Thursday as investors lapped up the stock after a sharp correction in recent sessions.

The stock had declined 11.71% over the previous five trading sessions. Despite the recent weakness, it has rallied 31.87% over the past three months and is up 1.11% over the past year. It has also rebounded 40.60% from its record low of Rs 507.40 touched on 30 March 2026.

The rebound came as bargain hunting emerged across IT stocks after the sector witnessed heavy selling earlier this week.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company, providing engineering, research and development, and digital transformation solutions to global automotive, industrial heavy machinery and aerospace clients.

For Q4 FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 204.17 crore, sharply higher than Rs 6.64 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 15.12% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,572.22 crore.

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