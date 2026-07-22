Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) board extends term of redemption of preference shares issued to Tata Teleservices
At meeting held on 22 July 2026The board of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) at its meeting held on 22 July 2026 has approved further extension of the term of redemption till 17 October 2036, in respect of the 20,18,00,000 - 0.1% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS) of Rs. 100/- each aggregating to Rs. 2,018 crore, issued to Tata Teleservices on 18 October 2016, subject to obtaining the requisite consent / approvals, if applicable. The said RPS are non-convertible.
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST