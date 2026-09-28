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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

KPI Green Energy Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2026.

KPI Green Energy Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2026.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 6.24% to Rs 36.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

KPI Green Energy Ltd surged 5.76% to Rs 358.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd spiked 5.01% to Rs 480.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd exploded 3.97% to Rs 171.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd spurt 3.70% to Rs 298.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST