Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 1033.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 613.45 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 1033.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 337.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 613.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 561.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.613.45561.1037.9034.61-140.68-253.52-224.11-337.54-1033.36-337.54

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