Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 87.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.72% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.92% to Rs 8.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

0.200.388.7812.71-10.0055.2662.4158.690.100.275.777.680.050.275.717.680.030.245.697.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News