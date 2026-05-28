Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 47.37% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 87.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.37% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.72% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.92% to Rs 8.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.38 -47 8.7812.71 -31 OPM %-10.0055.26 -62.4158.69 - PBDT0.100.27 -63 5.777.68 -25 PBT0.050.27 -81 5.717.68 -26 NP0.030.24 -88 5.697.66 -26
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST