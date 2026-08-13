Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 15.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 15.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.31 -32 OPM %19.0545.16 -PBDT0.230.19 21 PBT0.220.19 16 NP0.220.19 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST