Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.270.25 8 OPM %51.8556.00 -PBDT0.190.16 19 PBT0.190.16 19 NP0.190.16 19
