Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore
Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.270.25 8 OPM %51.8556.00 -PBDT0.190.16 19 PBT0.190.16 19 NP0.190.16 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kushal Agarwal cultivating prosperity in Agriculture &amp; Food Processing Venture

Velvin Group Forms Strategic Joint Venture with Japanese Conglomerate to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Christian Louboutin Announces a Joint Venture Partnership in India with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

MDN Edify Education Gives An Impetus To The Indian Education Sector By Giving Franchise Opportunities To Set Up International Schools

Data Sutram secures USD 3M in funding to accelerate product development for BFSI

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon