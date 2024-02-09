Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.270.2551.8556.000.190.160.190.160.190.16