Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 140.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.96% to Rs 167.06 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 140.30% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.96% to Rs 167.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.167.06116.8619.3314.8333.0018.0722.439.1015.986.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News