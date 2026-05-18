Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 901.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 134.14 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 901.94% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 134.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 636.43% to Rs 42.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 505.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.14107.86 24 505.86382.71 32 OPM %20.978.30 -18.428.94 - PBDT26.349.29 184 93.8635.24 166 PBT16.592.03 717 57.017.58 652 NP10.321.03 902 42.055.71 636
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST