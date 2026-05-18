Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 901.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 134.14 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 901.94% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 134.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 636.43% to Rs 42.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 505.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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