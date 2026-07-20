Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shalimar Paints Ltd, Ashima Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd and Kross Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2026.

Shalimar Paints Ltd, Ashima Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd and Kross Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2026.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd surged 19.32% to Rs 1704.45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3568 shares in the past one month.

Shalimar Paints Ltd soared 15.64% to Rs 57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6276 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd spiked 13.75% to Rs 16.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11700 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd jumped 13.03% to Rs 127.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56776 shares in the past one month.

Kross Ltd spurt 11.14% to Rs 214. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17518 shares in the past one month.

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