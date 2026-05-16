Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.24% to Rs 132.67 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 720.00% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.24% to Rs 132.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11742.42% to Rs 39.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 496.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 366.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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