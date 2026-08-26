Tavexia Lifecare announces its diversification into pharma biz

Tavexia Lifecare has expanded into the pharmaceutical business as an additional growth vertical, strengthening its broader presence in the healthcare and lifecare ecosystem. The move forms part of the Company's growth and diversification strategy while its existing lifecare business remains at the core of its operations.

The Company plans to explore opportunities across the pharmaceutical value chain, including pharmaceutical products, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, specialty chemicals, nutraceuticals and related manufacturing opportunities. The new vertical is intended to complement Tavexia's existing lifecare operations and provide additional avenues for business expansion.