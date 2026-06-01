Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 47.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 21.35 croreNet profit of Taylormade Renewables declined 47.10% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.22% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.94% to Rs 48.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.3519.81 8 48.4271.14 -32 OPM %11.0551.79 -10.5528.47 - PBDT2.0210.20 -80 3.9219.73 -80 PBT1.749.72 -82 2.4618.16 -86 NP3.386.39 -47 1.8212.31 -85
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST