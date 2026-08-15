Taylormade Renewables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 88.78% to Rs 1.88 croreNet Loss of Taylormade Renewables reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 88.78% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.8816.75 -89 OPM %-28.7213.19 -PBDT-0.762.05 PL PBT-1.271.66 PL NP-1.62-0.72 -125
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:07 AM IST