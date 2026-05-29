TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 2.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 82.54% to Rs 814.36 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 2.02% to Rs 60.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.54% to Rs 814.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.27% to Rs 244.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.10% to Rs 2677.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1737.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales814.36446.13 83 2677.481737.47 54 OPM %12.9414.51 -13.8115.84 - PBDT103.5875.74 37 377.32313.74 20 PBT73.6761.85 19 290.89261.86 11 NP60.1058.91 2 244.31229.89 6
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST