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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCC arm plans data centre campus with IT load capacity of up to 60 MW

TCC arm plans data centre campus with IT load capacity of up to 60 MW

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Acquires land parcel at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi, Pune

TCC Concept (TCC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NES Data, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the acquisition of a strategically located land parcel at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, Pune, for the development of a next-generation Data Centre Campus with a planned IT Load Capacity of up to 60 MW, subject to completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and receipt of customary statutory and regulatory approvals.

This proposed acquisition represents another significant milestone in TCC Concept's long term strategy of building a diversified digital infrastructure platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NES Data, the Company already owns and operates a 4 MW enterprise data centre in Pune. The proposed development of an additional data centre campus with a planned IT Load Capacity of up to 60 MW marks a significant expansion of its digital infrastructure business and reinforces TCC's long-term vision of creating one of India's leading next-generation data centre platforms. The proposed project is also a significant step towards the Company's medium-term strategic objective of building an aggregate data centre capacity of 100 MW, positioning TCC to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, hyperscale infrastructure, enterprise colocation and digital transformation.

 

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST