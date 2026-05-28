TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 17.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.77% to Rs 328.08 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 17.20% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.77% to Rs 328.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 307.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.10% to Rs 81.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 1237.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1208.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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