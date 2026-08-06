TCI Express consolidated net profit rises 5.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 313.40 crore

Net profit of TCI Express rose 5.24% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 313.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.313.40286.7510.039.8034.6731.6127.6426.2920.4919.47

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