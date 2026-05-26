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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 35.69% to Rs 4.92 crore

Net loss of TCM reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.69% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.11% to Rs 19.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.927.65 -36 19.7426.01 -24 OPM %-23.580.78 --22.80-8.30 - PBDT-1.454.09 PL -5.471.72 PL PBT-1.633.99 PL -6.021.37 PL NP-1.654.03 PL -5.811.61 PL

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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