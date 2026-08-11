TCPL Packaging consolidated net profit rises 79.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.86% to Rs 492.97 crore

Net profit of TCPL Packaging rose 79.26% to Rs 40.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.86% to Rs 492.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 418.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.492.97418.2717.4417.3675.6348.4852.6928.8540.0122.32

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