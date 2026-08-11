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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS and Google Cloud set up new Gemini Experience Center in Mexico City

TCS and Google Cloud set up new Gemini Experience Center in Mexico City

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google Cloud have set up a new Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Mexico City, TCS' second in Latin America and the ninth worldwide.

Located in TCS' Mexico City office, the new facility will empower organizations in the region with advanced AI capabilities and help accelerate the development of solutions that drive innovation, productivity, and data-driven decision-making.

The newly launched GEC is equipped with over 3,000 industry- and context-aware AI agents built by TCS with Gemini Enterprise that integrate seamlessly into customer environments. Some of these AI-led solutions were demonstrated during the launch, including intelligent process assessment, fraud investigation for financial institutions, automated insurance claims processing, and generative AI-powered data acceleration.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST