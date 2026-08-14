Friday, August 14, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS announces strategic partnership with Vodafone biz

TCS announces strategic partnership with Vodafone biz

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree the United Kingdom's largest mobile operator. This synergy will help customers modernise technology, accelerate digital adoption, reduce complexity, and scale to achieve stronger business outcomes and customer experience.

The partnership will support collaboration across priority areas such as cloud transformation and migration, AI and automation, cyber security, network modernisation and digital infrastructure, data and analytics, IoT and connected business applications, managed services, and operational transformation.

Through this agreement, TCS will help Vodafone Business further strengthen its ability to support UK organisations with secure, resilient, and scalable digital foundations for growth and modernisation. The partnership builds on VodafoneThree's 11 billion investment to create the UK's best network for business. Together, these capabilities will help empower customers across the public sector, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and critical national infrastructure sectors.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda raises USD 700M Senior Notes

Bank of Baroda raises USD 700M Senior Notes

Sensex, Nifty trade rangebound; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty trade rangebound; European mrkt decline

Refex Industries secures contract worth Rs 40.83 cr

Refex Industries secures contract worth Rs 40.83 cr

Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Archidply Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST