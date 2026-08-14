TCS announces strategic partnership with Vodafone biz

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of VodafoneThree the United Kingdom's largest mobile operator. This synergy will help customers modernise technology, accelerate digital adoption, reduce complexity, and scale to achieve stronger business outcomes and customer experience.

The partnership will support collaboration across priority areas such as cloud transformation and migration, AI and automation, cyber security, network modernisation and digital infrastructure, data and analytics, IoT and connected business applications, managed services, and operational transformation.

Through this agreement, TCS will help Vodafone Business further strengthen its ability to support UK organisations with secure, resilient, and scalable digital foundations for growth and modernisation. The partnership builds on VodafoneThree's 11 billion investment to create the UK's best network for business. Together, these capabilities will help empower customers across the public sector, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and critical national infrastructure sectors.