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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS bags multi-year deal with Elopak ASA

TCS bags multi-year deal with Elopak ASA

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a multi-year partnership with Elopak ASA, a global leader in paper-based packaging and filling equipment, operating in over 40 countries and serving customers in more than 70 markets.

Under this partnership, TCS will be Elopak's strategic IT partner, leading the transformation and management of its global IT s through a process centric operating model. This will help Elopak's IT operations to be better aligned with the business priorities thereby improving agility, efficiency, and digital experience.

Leveraging its AI-first approach, TCS will deploy advanced analytics and automation capabilities, including its proprietary Cognix - an AI-powered, future-ready service delivery suite of solutions built on its Machine First philosophy.

 

The strategic IT programme will support Elopak's strategy to modernise its end-to-end IT services. This include setting up an integrated service desk and upgrading key enterprise applications.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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