Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS enters into strategic partnership with Finland-based Nokian Tyre

TCS enters into strategic partnership with Finland-based Nokian Tyre

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with Nokian Tyre PLC, a premium tire manufacturer headquartered in Finland. As part of the engagement, TCS will expand Nokian Tyres' use of artificial intelligence across application management, development, and onsite support services.

The collaboration will strengthen Nokian Tyres' IT operations by improving efficiency, resilience, and scalability. The AI-led transformation will accelerate the adoption of new ways of working, help address evolving business needs, and enable greater use of automation and data-driven services to drive long-term growth and agility in a rapidly evolving market. With AI-led and agentic automation embedded at the core of IT operations, the engagement will accelerate issue resolution, reduce operational cost, and strengthen resilience through unified digital infrastructure. TCS will deliver end-to-end application management services across Nokian Tyres' application landscape. This will include development, maintenance, and support for systems that will be supporting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, and corporate functions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flatline; auto shares advance

Barometers trade near flatline; auto shares advance

Epigral rises after Crisil Ratings affirms ratings at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Epigral rises after Crisil Ratings affirms ratings at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Vibhor Steel rises as board nod to set up new subsidiary in Hisar

Vibhor Steel rises as board nod to set up new subsidiary in Hisar

PhysicsWallah soars after shifting student lending to NBFC partners

PhysicsWallah soars after shifting student lending to NBFC partners

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance