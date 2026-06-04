TCS enters into strategic partnership with Finland-based Nokian Tyre

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with Nokian Tyre PLC, a premium tire manufacturer headquartered in Finland. As part of the engagement, TCS will expand Nokian Tyres' use of artificial intelligence across application management, development, and onsite support services.

The collaboration will strengthen Nokian Tyres' IT operations by improving efficiency, resilience, and scalability. The AI-led transformation will accelerate the adoption of new ways of working, help address evolving business needs, and enable greater use of automation and data-driven services to drive long-term growth and agility in a rapidly evolving market. With AI-led and agentic automation embedded at the core of IT operations, the engagement will accelerate issue resolution, reduce operational cost, and strengthen resilience through unified digital infrastructure. TCS will deliver end-to-end application management services across Nokian Tyres' application landscape. This will include development, maintenance, and support for systems that will be supporting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, and corporate functions.