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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS inks global strategic partnership with Anthropic to drive Enterprise AI scaling

TCS inks global strategic partnership with Anthropic to drive Enterprise AI scaling

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a global strategic partnership with Anthropic to accelerate enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence using Anthropic's Claude family of AI models.

As part of the partnership, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit focused on developing industry-specific AI solutions, customer offerings and implementation capabilities leveraging early access to Claude models.

TCS has been designated a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network and will deploy Claude across its workforce through enterprise-wide licensing covering 50,000 employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales functions.

The companies will jointly develop and market AI solutions across industries including financial services, public services, healthcare, life sciences, aviation, telecom and medtech.

 

The partnership will also extend to TCS products and platforms. Diligenta, TCS' UK-based life and pensions business, will use Claude for agentic process transformation, while TCS iON will offer AI learning and certification programs focused on Claude models.

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TCS will additionally contribute domain-specific capabilities and reusable tools to the Claude Code ecosystem.

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said: "Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent.

By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigor, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical.

This partnership reflects TCS broader strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The company had reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 2133.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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