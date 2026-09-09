TCS launches India's maiden lights-out factory lab at Pune

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab - Lights-Out Factory, at its Sahyadri Park campus in Pune.

As India's maiden lights-out factory lab, this facility will simulate how self-optimising factories can automate operations using the TCS Human+AI Service Autonomy Model. It brings together technologies such as digital twins, robotics, industrial AI, factory control systems and real-time operational intelligence and seamlessly combines them for live manufacturing environments.

A lights-out factory is a manufacturing unit where autonomous systems can run production with minimal human intervention. The Pune lab houses a fully robotic battery pack assembly line, making it India's first lab to demonstrate the principles of lights-out manufacturing. Simulations on this live set-up which has multiple stages of production will help manufacturers prototype, validate and scale AI-first production systems. The Pune lab addresses a key challenge faced by manufacturers: translating Industry 4.0, AI, and robotics concepts into practical operating models. It gives customers a controlled setting to explore industrial scenarios, assess their suitability for production environments, and reduce deployment risk.

The TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab - Lights-Out Factory, is the latest addition to TCS' Industrial Autonomy & Engineering innovation footprint. Earlier this year, TCS launched the TCS Industrial Autonomy & Engineering Lab Powered by NVIDIA in Bengaluru to accelerate Physical AI innovation for industrial and mobility applications.

As part of TCS' Industrial Autonomy & Engineering capabilities, the facility supports a range of industry use cases including predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, real-time process optimisation, human-machine collaboration, and autonomous factory operations.