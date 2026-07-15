TCS launches Industrial AI Solutions Lab in Bengaluru

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of the TCS Autonomous Engineering Lab Powered by NVIDIA at its Global Axis campus in Bengaluru. The new facility will serve as a physical AI hub to accelerate the development and real-world deployment of AI-led solutions across mobility and manufacturing using NVIDIA AI Infrastructure.

The lab, which is the first of its kind, will help enterprises move from pilots to production scale deployment to design, test and validate Industrial AI solutions. It will enable customers to leverage TCS' domain expertise and accelerators to rapidly prototype and simulate use cases across a wide range of industries before deploying them in real-world mobility, manufacturing and industrial operations.