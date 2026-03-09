TCS launches its 7th Gemini Experience Center in Troy, Michigan

To develop Physical AI solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector

Tata Consultancy Services launched its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at its Innovation Hub in Troy, Michigan. Established in partnership with Google Cloud, the newest TCS GEC focuses on developing cutting-edge Physical AI solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector.

The new center marks a significant step in the global expansion of TCS' Gemini Experience Centers. By the end of 2026, TCS and Google Cloud will have a total of 13 GECs worldwide, with six additional centers set to launch this year. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, these centers will play a critical role in helping enterprises move from isolated AI pilots to scalable, production-ready transformation programs.

The Physical AI GEC for Manufacturing in Troy will enable global manufacturers to explore, test, and scale Physical AI use cases for safety, quality, and operational efficiency with intelligence at the core. The center features the TCS Physical AI Blueprint, an end-to-end framework that integrates AI-powered quadruped and humanoid robotics with advanced sensing, edge intelligence, and secure cloud orchestration to deliver real time operational insight and autonomous decision support. The key use cases include autonomous patrolling and surveillance, environmental anomaly detection, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) compliance monitoring, intelligent quality inspection, progress mapping, and predictive equipment health monitoring.

