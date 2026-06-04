TCS partners with Nokian Tyres to expand AI-led IT operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a strategic partnership with Finland-based premium tyre manufacturer Nokian Tyres Plc.

The partnership is to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across application management, development and onsite support services.

Under the engagement, TCS will help strengthen Nokian Tyres' IT operations by enhancing efficiency, resilience and scalability. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven processes, automation and data-led services to support the tyre maker's long-term growth and agility.

The collaboration will see TCS embed AI-led and agentic automation into Nokian Tyres' IT operations to improve issue resolution, lower operational costs and enhance resilience through a unified digital infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, TCS will provide end-to-end application management services across Nokian Tyres' application landscape, including development, maintenance and support for systems spanning engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial and corporate functions.

"This strategic partnership with TCS will enable Nokian Tyres to have a globally unified, agile and efficient operating model that supports business needs. In addition, it creates a sustainable foundation for the increasing adoption of next-generation technologies such as automation, data-driven solutions and artificial intelligence," said Timmy McLellan, chief information officer at Nokian Tyres.

"The next era of manufacturing will be defined by intelligence at scale, where digital ecosystems, AI-enabled operations and adaptive technologies work together to create more resilient and sustainable enterprises," said Anupam Singhal, president manufacturing, TCS.

According to TCS, the partnership will help Nokian Tyres accelerate innovation, respond faster to market changes and improve manufacturing outcomes through a modern, insight-driven technology foundation.

TCS has been operating in the Nordic region, including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, since 1991 and serves customers across industries in the region.

TCS is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

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