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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS renews collaboration with Swissport International

TCS renews collaboration with Swissport International

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

To continue modernization of Swissport's global operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Swissport International, a global leader in aviation services, have extended and expanded their decade-long partnership by five years. The renewed agreement brings a fresh focus on digital innovation, enhancing operational excellence and driving technological transformation across Swissport's global operations.

As part of the expanded collaboration, TCS will help drive the continued modernisation of Swissport's technology landscape and scale AI-enabled services, data platforms, and hybrid cloud operations. The partnership will help the company adapt and stay ahead in a fast-changing aviation landscape. TCS will harness the power of AI to strengthen IT service operations, enhance operational resilience, ensure consistent delivery of services, and elevate employee experience across mission-critical ground operations.

 

Over the past decade, TCS has played a pivotal role in helping Swissport deliver measurable benefits through improved service stability, greater operational efficiency, faster time-to-market. Together, TCS and Swissport have created a scalable and secure digital backbone by integrating data, automation, and user-centric design. This has significantly improved turnaround efficiency, increased operational visibility, and accelerated deployment of new digital capabilities across regions.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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