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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS secures bid to build AI-enabled digital governance platform for Odisha Government

TCS secures bid to build AI-enabled digital governance platform for Odisha Government

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has won a Rs 122.6 crore contract from the Government of Odisha to implement the next phase of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 3.0).

The upgraded platform will integrate workflow automation, system integration, analytics, security and AI-enabled capabilities on a common digital foundation, enabling government departments to process files digitally, undertake electronic approvals, track workflows in real time and access records more efficiently.

The engagement builds on TCS's long-standing involvement with OSWAS, which has been in use since 2009 and currently supports more than 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users across Odisha.

 

OSWAS 3.0 will move the system to a more scalable microservices-based and mobile-first architecture, with enhanced interoperability, security and AI capabilities, including support for the Odia language.

Sushil Jain, head-Public Services India, TCS, said, "Odisha has been ahead of the curve in using technology to make governance more efficient and transparent.

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OSWAS 3.0 will build on this strong digital foundation with a more secure, scalable and mobile-first platform. It will empower officials to work with greater speed and visibility, strengthen accountability, and enable a more connected and responsive administration across the state."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The IT major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter.

The scrip shed 0.50% to end at Rs 2260 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST