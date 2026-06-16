TCS signs multi-year digital transformation deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, under which the IT services major will act as the club's Digital Transformation Partner.

The partnership will focus on enhancing fan engagement, modernising club operations, and strengthening Tottenham Hotspurs broader digital ecosystem. The English football club, which has a large global fan base, recently won the UEFA Europa League in the 202425 season.

As part of the engagement, TCS will deploy its capabilities in Salesforce and cybersecurity to support the clubs digital operations. The company will also leverage advanced analytics to generate insights and improve fan engagement experiences.

The collaboration aims to help Tottenham Hotspur streamline data systems, enhance operational efficiency, and build a future-ready digital platform.

The partnership is a testament to TCS commitment to being a trusted innovation partner for leading businesses in the UK. With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the nations top brands and recently committed to creating 5,000 new jobs across the UK in the next three years. The organisation holds a leadership position in software and IT services and has also been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of CIOs from the largest IT spending organisations in the country.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur said, "Our ongoing digital transformation at Spurs underpins our wider aims to deepen fan engagement and enhance user experiences across our growing range of digital touchpoints. We are delighted to be able to take a true industry leader in TCS on this exciting journey with us - their expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects with some of the world's biggest brands will be invaluable to us moving forward."

We are delighted to partner with Tottenham Hotspur, a club with a rich legacy and a strong global fan following. This collaboration brings together their ambition to enhance fan experiences with TCS capabilities in building secure, scalable digital platforms. By combining data, technology, and design, we aim to help the Club deepen engagement with fans, create more connected and intuitive digital experiences across touchpoints, said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Growth Markets.

"Sport and entertainment are becoming some of the most compelling proving grounds for real-world technological impact, and Tottenham are well placed to lead that charge. As a Spurs fan of many decades, I have watched this club build one of the most technologically ambitious stadiums on the planet. What this partnership with TCS represents is the next step: moving from world-class infrastructure to a genuinely connected ecosystem where digital innovation touches fan experience, operations, and performance intelligence in a coherent way. Come on you Spurs." said Phil Fersht, CEO and Founder of HFS Research.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The company had reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

Shares of TCS added 1.72% to end at Rs 2,198.85 on the BSE.

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