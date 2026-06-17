Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS signs multi-year IT services deal with Elopak

TCS signs multi-year IT services deal with Elopak

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a multi-year partnership with Elopak ASA, a global leader in paper-based packaging and filling equipment operating across more than 40 countries and serving customers in more than 70 markets.

Under the agreement, TCS will act as Elopaks strategic IT partner and lead the transformation and management of its global IT services through a process-centric operating model. The initiative is aimed at better aligning IT operations with business priorities to improve agility, efficiency, and digital experience.

The company will leverage its AI-first approach and deploy advanced analytics and automation capabilities, including its proprietary Cognix, an AI-powered service delivery suite built on its Machine First philosophy.

 

As part of the engagement, the company will support Elopaks efforts to modernise its end-to-end IT services, including the establishment of an integrated service desk and upgrading key enterprise applications.

Elopak said the partnership will support its strategic roadmap focused on market growth, strengthening leadership in paper-based packaging, and advancing sustainability goals by reducing reliance on plastics. The partnership with TCS will play a critical role in enabling these priorities by creating a robust digital backbone that supports innovation, responsiveness to evolving market demands, and enhanced customer engagement and service delivery.

This collaboration further strengthens TCS presence in the Nordic region and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking to accelerate digital transformation through AI and cloud-led innovation. With a strong and growing footprint across the Nordicsincluding multiple offices and delivery centers in key markets such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and FinlandTCS continues to invest in local talent and long-term partnerships. Recognized as a Great Place to Work across the region, TCS combines deep domain expertise with a people-first culture, further enhancing its reputation as an employer and partner of choice for organizations driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Also Read

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 180 pts, Nifty below 24,050; Trent share price gains 5%

Telegram

Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group

DS Group to hike investment in hospitality to ₹1,500 cr: Vice-Chairman

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

Iran fires drones at commercial ships in Hormuz after peace deal: Report

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 soon at BIEAP website; Check details

Merethe Johansen, CIO at Elopak, said, Our partnership with TCS represents a significant step in advancing our digital ambitions and strengthening our global operations. By modernizing our IT landscape and leveraging AI-driven capabilities, we aim to improve efficiency, enhance user experience and support our growth objectives as we move towards our 2030 vision driving above-market growth, and advancing our strategic priorities.

Anupam Singhal, President - Manufacturing, TCS, said, In an increasingly connected and intelligent business environment, enterprises need digital foundations that can continuously adapt and evolve. Through this partnership, we will help Elopak modernize its IT operations with AI, automation, and cloud, enabling greater agility, operational efficiency, and user experience across its global business. Together, we look forward to supporting Elopaks growth strategy and sustainability ambitions as it continues to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to customers and consumers around the world.

Amit Pethe, Country Head, TCS Norway, said: Elopak is a global leader with a strong heritage of innovation and sustainability. We are proud to partner with them on their transformation journey. By combining TCS AIled capabilities with deep domain expertise, we will help build a resilient, agile, and intelligent IT ecosystem that supports Elopaks long-term growth and enhances its global competitiveness.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The company had reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

The counter rose 0.85% to Rs 2,217.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 212-cr transmission EPC order from OPTCL

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 212-cr transmission EPC order from OPTCL

Nifty hovers above 24,050 mark; IT shares jump

Nifty hovers above 24,050 mark; IT shares jump

Siyaram Recycling rises on securing $426,000 export order for brass billets

Siyaram Recycling rises on securing $426,000 export order for brass billets

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 87-crore order from renewable energy sector customer

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 87-crore order from renewable energy sector customer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowGoogle Android UpdateTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance