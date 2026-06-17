TCS signs multi-year IT services deal with Elopak

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a multi-year partnership with Elopak ASA, a global leader in paper-based packaging and filling equipment operating across more than 40 countries and serving customers in more than 70 markets.

Under the agreement, TCS will act as Elopaks strategic IT partner and lead the transformation and management of its global IT services through a process-centric operating model. The initiative is aimed at better aligning IT operations with business priorities to improve agility, efficiency, and digital experience.

The company will leverage its AI-first approach and deploy advanced analytics and automation capabilities, including its proprietary Cognix, an AI-powered service delivery suite built on its Machine First philosophy.

As part of the engagement, the company will support Elopaks efforts to modernise its end-to-end IT services, including the establishment of an integrated service desk and upgrading key enterprise applications.

Elopak said the partnership will support its strategic roadmap focused on market growth, strengthening leadership in paper-based packaging, and advancing sustainability goals by reducing reliance on plastics. The partnership with TCS will play a critical role in enabling these priorities by creating a robust digital backbone that supports innovation, responsiveness to evolving market demands, and enhanced customer engagement and service delivery.

This collaboration further strengthens TCS presence in the Nordic region and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking to accelerate digital transformation through AI and cloud-led innovation. With a strong and growing footprint across the Nordicsincluding multiple offices and delivery centers in key markets such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and FinlandTCS continues to invest in local talent and long-term partnerships. Recognized as a Great Place to Work across the region, TCS combines deep domain expertise with a people-first culture, further enhancing its reputation as an employer and partner of choice for organizations driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Merethe Johansen, CIO at Elopak, said, Our partnership with TCS represents a significant step in advancing our digital ambitions and strengthening our global operations. By modernizing our IT landscape and leveraging AI-driven capabilities, we aim to improve efficiency, enhance user experience and support our growth objectives as we move towards our 2030 vision driving above-market growth, and advancing our strategic priorities.

Anupam Singhal, President - Manufacturing, TCS, said, In an increasingly connected and intelligent business environment, enterprises need digital foundations that can continuously adapt and evolve. Through this partnership, we will help Elopak modernize its IT operations with AI, automation, and cloud, enabling greater agility, operational efficiency, and user experience across its global business. Together, we look forward to supporting Elopaks growth strategy and sustainability ambitions as it continues to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to customers and consumers around the world.

Amit Pethe, Country Head, TCS Norway, said: Elopak is a global leader with a strong heritage of innovation and sustainability. We are proud to partner with them on their transformation journey. By combining TCS AIled capabilities with deep domain expertise, we will help build a resilient, agile, and intelligent IT ecosystem that supports Elopaks long-term growth and enhances its global competitiveness.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The company had reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

The counter rose 0.85% to Rs 2,217.65 on the BSE.

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