TD Power Systems announces change in senior management
TD Power Systems has appointed Raghavendra Haveri, as the Head - IT of the Company with effect from 18 June 2026.
Consequent to the aforesaid appointment, Ramya Ramesh shall cease to hold the position of Head - IT and will continue in her existing role as Head - Sales and Project Execution (Motors).
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 1:32 PM IST