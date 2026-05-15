TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.16% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 69.21% to Rs 589.19 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 36.16% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.21% to Rs 589.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 348.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.77% to Rs 238.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 1856.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1278.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales589.19348.21 69 1856.231278.76 45 OPM %16.6118.80 -17.7618.05 - PBDT105.6675.71 40 349.11251.35 39 PBT98.7070.34 40 326.12231.65 41 NP72.1953.02 36 238.77174.58 37
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST