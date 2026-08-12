TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.10% to Rs 640.05 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 72.34% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.10% to Rs 640.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.640.05371.9019.0018.51124.0672.38116.8967.3986.2950.07

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