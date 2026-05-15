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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems ends higher after Q4 PAT rises 36% YoY; announces 1:2 stock split

TD Power Systems ends higher after Q4 PAT rises 36% YoY; announces 1:2 stock split

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

TD Power Systems surged 10.70% to end at Rs 1,310.70 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 36.16% to Rs 72.19 crore on 69.21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 589.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 40.32% YoY to Rs 98.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 103.77 crore in Q4 FY26, up 41% compared with Rs 73.69 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin contracted to 17.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.7% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, order inflow surged 64% YoY to Rs 666.5 crore, with exports contributing 79% of the total inflow. The order book stood at Rs 1,972.9 crore as on 31 March 2026.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 36.78% to Rs 238.77 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 174.57 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 45.16% to Rs 1856.23 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,278.76 crore in FY25.

In FY26, the total order inflow jumped 51% to Rs 2,238.5 crore from Rs 1,478.3 crore posted in FY25.

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Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.10 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Further, the companys board approved sub-division/ split of existing equity shares from 1 equity share of face value Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up.

TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC generators and electric motors for various applications, which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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